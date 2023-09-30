PFG Advisors Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,328,000 after buying an additional 416,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,380,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,150,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $139.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.85. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

