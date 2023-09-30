PFG Advisors Has $1.84 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SHW opened at $255.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

