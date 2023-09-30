PFG Advisors Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $536.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $533.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The company has a market cap of $509.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

