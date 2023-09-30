PFG Advisors Has $2.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:USMV opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

