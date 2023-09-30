PFG Advisors Has $2.83 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 731.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 95,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS EFG opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

