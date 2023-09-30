PFG Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

