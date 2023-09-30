PFG Advisors Purchases 4,561 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $47.27 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

