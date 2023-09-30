PFG Advisors Sells 615 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $75.22 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

