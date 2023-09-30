PFG Advisors Sells 973 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ED opened at $85.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

