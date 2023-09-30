PFG Advisors Trims Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 245,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.78. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

