Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

