Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

