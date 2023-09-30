Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after acquiring an additional 577,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

NYSE PFE opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

