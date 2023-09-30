Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Down 14%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 3,328,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,179,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Physiomics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.10. The company has a market cap of £2.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.73.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

Featured Stories

