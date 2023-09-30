PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Up 0.2%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.23 and last traded at $91.21. Approximately 113,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 103,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 149.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

