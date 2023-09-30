Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.10 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Pinterest Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PINS opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.03. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,691 shares of company stock worth $13,539,879. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 93,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,475,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 173,900 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,844,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

