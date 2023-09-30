Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after buying an additional 263,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $229.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average of $216.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

