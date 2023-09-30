Planning Center Inc. Has $37.44 Million Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Planning Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $37,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIHP. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 39,167 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 998,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,138,000 after buying an additional 112,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $380,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

