Planning Center Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

