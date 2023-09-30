Planning Center Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Planning Center Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,592,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after buying an additional 1,322,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,145,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFAT stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.