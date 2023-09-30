Planning Center Inc. Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Planning Center Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $564.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $572.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

