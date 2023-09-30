Planning Center Inc. Purchases 5,869 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Planning Center Inc. owned 1.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $62,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.51 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

