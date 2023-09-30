Planning Center Inc. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Planning Center Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $93.62 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

