Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $111.52 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Polymath has a market cap of $111.52 million and approximately $31,118.93 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00243715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12083447 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $23,962.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.