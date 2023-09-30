Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLD. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Get Prologis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.