ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ProSomnus Price Performance
Shares of ProSomnus stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. ProSomnus has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.
ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProSomnus will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProSomnus Company Profile
ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.
