ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSomnus Price Performance

Shares of ProSomnus stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. ProSomnus has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProSomnus will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProSomnus Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSA. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProSomnus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ProSomnus by 320.4% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProSomnus by 75.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProSomnus in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProSomnus in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

Further Reading

