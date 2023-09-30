Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,642 shares of company stock valued at $807,273. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.