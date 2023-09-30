Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Qantas Airways Trading Down 0.2 %
QABSY opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $23.43.
About Qantas Airways
