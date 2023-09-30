Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Qantas Airways Trading Down 0.2 %

QABSY opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

About Qantas Airways

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.