Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2023

CLSA cut shares of Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSYFree Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Qantas Airways Trading Down 0.2 %

QABSY opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

About Qantas Airways

(Get Free Report)

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

