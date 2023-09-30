QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 58.76% of QUALCOMM worth $77,924,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.