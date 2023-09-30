QUASA (QUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,515.99

QUASA (QUA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $125,621.58 and approximately $2,515.99 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00106512 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,515.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

