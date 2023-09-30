Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.50) price objective on the stock.

Redde Northgate Stock Up 0.6 %

REDD stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £771.42 million, a PE ratio of 574.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Redde Northgate has a twelve month low of GBX 276.50 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 438 ($5.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 355.36.

Redde Northgate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is presently 4,067.80%.

Insider Transactions at Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate Company Profile

In other Redde Northgate news, insider Mark Butcher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £34,600 ($42,251.80). In other news, insider Martin Ward bought 71,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £242,214.18 ($295,779.92). Also, insider Mark Butcher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £34,600 ($42,251.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 91,661 shares of company stock valued at $31,131,418. 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

