Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.50) price objective on the stock.
Redde Northgate Stock Up 0.6 %
REDD stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £771.42 million, a PE ratio of 574.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Redde Northgate has a twelve month low of GBX 276.50 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 438 ($5.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 355.36.
Redde Northgate Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is presently 4,067.80%.
Insider Transactions at Redde Northgate
Redde Northgate Company Profile
Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.
