Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Redfin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.19.

RDFN stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Redfin has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 616.23%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,291.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $139,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 470.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 96,110 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 194,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

