Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $11.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $822.96. 409,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $806.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $779.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $847.50. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

