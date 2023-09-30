Reviewing TH International (THCH) and Its Competitors

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TH International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TH International has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International’s peers have a beta of -5.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 655% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -60.68% -369.61% -20.66% TH International Competitors 0.92% -17.70% 1.96%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A TH International Competitors 517 4413 5769 277 2.53

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TH International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 23.99%. Given TH International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TH International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TH International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $146.59 million -$110.36 million -2.15 TH International Competitors $2.01 billion $176.92 million 39.87

TH International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TH International peers beat TH International on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

