Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.92. 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,095. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

