Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. 40,645,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,840,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

