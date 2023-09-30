Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equinix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.57.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $5.29 on Friday, reaching $726.26. 494,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $768.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $747.32.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

