Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,315,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991,602. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

