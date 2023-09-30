Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,532. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.