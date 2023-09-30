Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.51 and a 200 day moving average of $394.25. The company has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.