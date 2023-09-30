Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.24. 598,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,536. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

