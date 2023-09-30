Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

