Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $559.66

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.66 ($6.83) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($5.98). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.11), with a volume of 59,979 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital cut Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58. The firm has a market cap of £310.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,626.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 537.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 558.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.35. Ricardo’s payout ratio is currently -6,315.79%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

