Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $559.66

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.66 ($6.83) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($5.98). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.11), with a volume of 59,979 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital cut Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCDO
Ricardo Stock Down 0.2 %
Ricardo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.35. Ricardo’s payout ratio is currently -6,315.79%.
Ricardo Company Profile
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ricardo
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.