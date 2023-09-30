Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading Up 4.2%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 10,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 48,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Riverside Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.