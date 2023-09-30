Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.07. 540,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

