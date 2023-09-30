Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after buying an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWM traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.74. 36,689,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,782,736. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

