Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $249.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.03. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

