Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,178.0% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,519,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,775 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,136.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,320,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,469 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,765,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 541,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,756. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

