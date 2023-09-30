Round Rock Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

