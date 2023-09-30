Round Rock Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $195.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $233.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.89 and its 200 day moving average is $204.53.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

